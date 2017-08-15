Slyne-with-Hest 2-5 Burscough Richmond

Slyne-with-Hest welcomed last season’s shield winners Burscough Richmond to Bottomdale Road on Saturday and were beaten 5-2.

Slyne started the brighter team and were awarded a penalty in the fourth minute when new signing Tom Woods was brought down in the area, captain Matthew Bell slotting it away to give the hosts the lead.

However, against the run of play, neat work by the Burscough winger down the right allowed a lofted cross to reach striker Nathan Martland, who fired a stunning volley past the Slyne keeper.

More work down the Burscough right then led to a cross which wasn’t dealt with and the ball fell to the feet of Jordan Lorde who tapped it into an empty net to give Burscough a 2-1 half time lead.

Early in the second period, Slyne failed to clear from six yards and Martland was there again to fire home and Burscough looked to have secured the points. However, on 73 minutes an excellently executed corner kick from Hoyle was delivered into the box and James Galley rose above everyone to head home, giving Slyne hope at 3-2.

Two minutes later though, Martland slotted the ball into the Slyne net for his hat-trick, and moments later Burscough made it 5-2 as Slyne were pushing to get back in the game once more.