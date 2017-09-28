Slyne-with-Hest 2-4 Haslingden

Following two excellent performances under new manager Garry Hunter Slyne put in a below-par display on Saturday as they were beaten 4-2 by a strong Haslingden side.

The visitors to Bottomdale Road started brightly having a couple of early chances but Slyne goalkeeper Mike Donlan made two excellent saves to keep the game at 0-0.

Haslingden went ahead just before the half hour, striker Scott Wylie turning on the edge of the box and shooting into the bottom left corner to make it 1-0 on 29 minutes.

That remained the score until the break with Hunter’s side coming out strongly after the half-time interval.

Slyne were up against it though when Josh Draycott was sent off for a strong challenge, the hosts feeling their midfielder had been hard done by.

To their credit the Bottomdale Road men continued to push for a leveller and it came 20 minutes from time when Will Fraser-Gray’s fine cross was finished with aplomb by Aaron Taylor.

Slyne continued to press and went in front just three minutes later when Reece Pearce squared for Fraser-Gray to score.

Things then unravelled for the home side though as shortly after some poor defending allowed Leon Creech to level things up with a quarter of an hour to play.

Haslingden then pulled clear in the closing stages with Tom Hulme on target before Creech sealed the victory with time almost up.

Slyne, 10th in the early table, next travel to Blackpool Wren Rovers in the second round of the Lancashire FA Amateur Shield on Saturday.