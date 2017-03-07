Ska legends had time for everyone in Morecambe

Hundreds packed into Morecambe at the weekend to rock out with Ska music legends.
The Beat, Ranking Roger and Roddy Radiation appeared at the Winter Gardens on Saturday to headline the Seaside Specialized festival.
“They say you should never meet your heroes, but in the case of Roger and Roddy I’m glad I did,” said Phil Loynds, an organiser.
“Roger bought into the nostalgia of the theatre, he posed for pictures with the Eric statue. The acts had time for everyone.”
The festival raised money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Youth Music.