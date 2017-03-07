Ska legends had time for everyone in Morecambe

Hundreds packed into Morecambe at the weekend to rock out with Ska music legends.

The Beat, Ranking Roger and Roddy Radiation appeared at the Winter Gardens on Saturday to headline the Seaside Specialized festival.

Ranking Roger at the Seaside Specialized ska event at Morecambe Winter Gardens. Photo by Mike Jackson.

“They say you should never meet your heroes, but in the case of Roger and Roddy I’m glad I did,” said Phil Loynds, an organiser.

“Roger bought into the nostalgia of the theatre, he posed for pictures with the Eric statue. The acts had time for everyone.”

The festival raised money for Teenage Cancer Trust and Youth Music.

Photo: David Hurst Enjoying the Morecambe Ska Festival held in the Winter Gardens are, from left, Daz CFC, Kingy, Deano, Dave Green and Steve Holey

Photo: David Hurst Skacity perform at the Morecambe Ska Festival held in the Winter Gardens.

The Reggie Mental Band at the Seaside Specialized ska day at the Winter Gardens in Morecambe. Photo by Mike Jackson.

Photo: David Hurst Tony Howells of Carnforth and Nick Wheeler, right, of Morecambe dressed for the Morecambe Ska Festival held in the Winter Gardens.