Site visit planned for Morecambe WW1 factory which could be demolished

An application to demolish part of White Lund’s old First World War munitions factory has been deferred.

The plans submitted by Morecambe company Bay Scaffolding has been put back until Lancaster City Council’s next planning meeting on November 13.

Councillors have proposed a visit to the building on Northgate.

Bay Scaffolding want to demolish the old brick building to make way for four modern industrial units.

The building was built in 1915-16 to supply electricity to the First World War Munitions Plant known as National Filling Factory No.13.

