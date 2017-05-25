Simple ceremony marks life of Morecambe’s homeless Chad

A simple remembrance ceremony marked the life of Morecambe’s well-known homeless man Chad.

Members of the public who knew Chad, or Martin Pollock, from the West End of Morecambe, and friends, as well as representatives from the police and the fire service, attended his funeral at the Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium today, Thursday.

The minister told funeralgoers that Chad was also known as Charles, Chadco or Martin Pollock.

Chad was originally from Brent, south London.

In a statement read out at the funeral by the minister, Chad’s family said he came up to Morecambe from London suited and booted.

The minister said no-one knew how Chad ended up as he did but that he had a ‘troubled heart’.

Chad’s family didn’t attend the funeral but sent some flowers which were placed next to his coffin.

People were given minute’s silences to remember Chad in their own way and how he had touched their lives.

The Lord’s Prayer was said by everyone.

A crowdfunding page set up by a local business owner, Helen Sharples, has raised £1,390 which will go towards a plaque at the crematorium to remember Chad.

Any funds left over will be donated to St Barnabas Church which helps the homeless and Wolfwood animal charity who helped out with Chad’s dog Misty.