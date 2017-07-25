Sights and sounds of Morecambe one man band festival

One man – and woman - bands kept crowds entertained in the latest unique festival to arrive in Morecambe.

Colourful characters playing musical instruments performed on the prom and in the town centre at Sunday’s One Man Band Shebang.

Left to right: Dan Fox Max Stomp, One Sam Band, Bill Brookman, Mr Boom, Gacko. Image by Nick Dagger Photography.

The line-up included such weird and wonderfully named acts as Mr Boom from the Moon, the Have A Banana One Man Band and Chucklefoot.

Ten one man bands played together for the grand finale.

Pete Moser, who took part as the world record holder for the Fastest One Man Band and who is also artistic director of organisers More Music, said: “One Man Bands have a unique ability to put a smile on your face and the thousands of visitors to the One Man Band Shebang were no exception.”