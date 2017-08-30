Shrimps appoint new commercial manager

The new Morecambe FC commercial manager says he’s arrived at the club at an “exciting time”.

Adam Wilde, who started his new role at the Globe Arena last week, said said there is “a really good buzz about the club” now after the off-field issues of last season.

Mr Wilde, 38, also runs the PartyU events and photography business and has worked as a DJ.

His other previous jobs included sales engineer and brand manager for the GVS Filter Technology manufacturing firm, salesman for Vauxhall Hargreaves car dealership and account manager at Cannon Hygiene.

He lives in the area with his wife Gemma and their two children.

Mr Wilde said: “I would like to thank Morecambe FC and the board for this opportunity and I am looking forward to getting settled into my new role.

“I have often supported the club through matches, events, and previous sponsorship so already have a feel for the club, but I’m looking forward to expanding this relationship and really getting involved in all areas of the business.

“I appreciate the hard times that the staff, club and fans have been through over the last season especially and will do my utmost to make a positive change and encourage things forward for this coming season and thereafter.”

Mike Hinchcliffe, HR Director for Morecambe FC, said “ Adam brings a level of enthusiasm and professionalism that can only be good for the organisation.”