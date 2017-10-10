Sheffield Steel Wanderers 2-1 Morecambe

Morecambe Ladies were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield Steel Wanderers in the third qualifying round of the Women’s FA Cup on Sunday.

A strong Morecambe side dominated the first half and should have finished the game off before the half-time whistle.

Morecambe took the lead after half an hour when a quick short corner from Becky Whittingham to Yasmine Swarbrick saw the winger’s shot parried onto the bar by the ‘keeper, Beth Fisher eventually planting the ball into the net.

Morecambe had defended well to keep Sheffield out and it took a great curling free-kick to beat the ‘keeper which went in off the post to equalise for the hosts.

With five minutes left, a well-struck deep corner was met at the back post by a Sheffield forward and despite a hectic end to the game, the home side scrambled into the next round.