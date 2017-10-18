Settee fire in Heysham garden

Firefighters were called to a settee burning in a garden.

Crews from Morecambe and Lancaster were called to the fire on Trumacar Lane in Heysham at 1.04pm on October 17.

The caller believed the fire was in danger of spreading to a nearby building.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found a settee on fire in the garden, but it had not spread to the building.

They extinguished the fire using a hose reel and were in attendance approximately 25 minutes.