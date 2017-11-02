Search is on for Lancashire’s Young Citizen of the Year 2018

The search is on to find an exceptional young person deserving of the Lancashire Young Citizen of the Year award – and the police need your help to find them.

If you know someone who has done something selfless for another person, organisation or their local community we would love to hear from you, as applications are now being accepted for the 2018 awards.

The countywide awards take place every year to celebrate the county’s most caring young residents.

High Sheriff of Lancashire, Robert Webb, said: “I have found in my travels around the county this year that there is a huge amount of positive activity going on – and much of it being done by young people. This award is designed to recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions made by our young people in Lancashire and I would be delighted to receive as many nominations as possible.

“If you know someone who you think has made a real difference to their community then please complete an application and let us hear about it.

“The application can be for any positive contribution to local life – fundraising, helping or caring for people (within or without their family), or being very thoughtful, kind or brave in some way. Not everyone can win the prize, but nominations will give the opportunity for each young person to be congratulated.”

The awards take place every year and involve the High Sheriff inviting applications to find a young person, ideally aged up to age 21, who has helped either their local neighbourhood, an individual, family member or local organisation.

The University of Central Lancashire are sponsoring this year’s awards.

Prof Mike Thomas, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said: “As an institution supporting young people from all walks of life to make the very best of their potential, it’s a tremendous privilege for the university to be associated with the amazing nominees that these awards attract.”

Winners and runners up are selected by the High Sheriff and a panel of judges from the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC), Lancashire Constabulary, the University of Central Lancashire and the former High Sheriff Rodney Swarbrick, who initiated the award.

Lancashire Constabulary’s Chief Constable, Andy Rhodes, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the inspirational and caring young people who, every day, make such a difference to the lives of others within Lancashire.”

Applications will be accepted until January 31 2018.

All finalists will then be invited to attend a presentation at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters in March 2018, where the winner will receive £500 along with a specially commissioned trophy and certificate from the High Sheriff and Chief Constable Andy Rhodes.

Two runners-up will also receive £100 and a certificate.

Approval of a parent or guardian is needed for the nomination, subsequent publicity and any future events involving the finalists.

Application forms can be completed online at www.lanpac.co.uk. For more information contact Al Yusuf from LANPAC on 01772 412796.