‘Scouting for Ghosts’ in Lancaster and Morecambe pubs

Ghost hunters will spend the night in spooky pubs to raise money for scout groups.

The ‘Scouting for Ghosts’ team have already stayed overnight in the New Melbourne pub in Slyne and will now tackle the Kings Arms pub in Morecambe (October 29) and the Golden Lion (October 31).

The Golden Lion on Moor Lane was where the Pendle witches had their final drink before being taken to the gallows to be hanged.

Karen Doran, one of the organisers, said she wasn’t quite sure what to expect from their overnight stay in the Golden Lion.

“When we stayed in the New Melbourne (on October 7) we heard scratching on the floor up in the attic,” she said.

“I can’t explain it and I always look for explanations. I have heard a lot of stories about the ghosts and experiences people have had in the Golden Lion, especially in the cellar.

“One team member will be alone for 30 minutes...if they last that long!”

Funds raised will go to the 35th Lancaster Scouts and the 1st Lancaster Riverside Guides.

The group’s Just Giving page says: “These two groups are fantastic in what they do, the encouragement and confidence they give each child is priceless.

“The leaders all do an amazing job and it is all voluntary. They encourage the children to get outdoors to learn such amazing life skills which each child will take forward into adulthood. The camps and activities are fantastic, where else do children get these sort of experiences? We must keep these two groups going. They get no government help and really rely on fundraising.”

The team will also broadcast their experiences live on Facebook.

If you want to take part in the Kings Arms event, tickets are available priced £15.

For more information go to facebook.com/scoutingforghosts2017

To donate go HERE.

The team would like to thank 35th Lancaster Scouts and 1st Lancaster Riverside Guides, Leon Devaney from Image On for printing Scouting For Ghosts T-shirts, JulieAnn from The New Melbourne Pub, Stephanie from the Kings Arms, Jon from the Golden Lion and everyone who has donated raffle prizes.

Most of all they would like to thank everyone who has donated, taken part and been scared witless on the ghost hunts!