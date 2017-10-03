Scottish singer performs for West End Morecambe weekend

Scottish singer-songwriter Be Charlotte will perform in Morecambe for the return of the West End Weekend.

The pitch perfect songstress Charlotte Brimner has already taken strides in the UK and US wowing audiences with her vocals.

She also incorporates rap, beatboxing and spoken word into her music.

Her songs are comprised of anecdotal stories, which are captured in indie-pop melodies using digital composition and live instrumentation.

Critics say using a fluid and creative use of analogue and digital sound, Be Charlotte is innovative and authentic.

Be Charlotte has quickly become synonymous with endearing charisma that is displayed in her captivating live show, say reviewers. The singer performs live at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday October 7 from 7pm.

Joining forces with the Exchange Creative Community, Morecambe Artist Colony, the Melting Pot and West End Million charities to present a weekend of cultural activity and community celebration throughout the West End of Morecambe, More Music presents Be Charlotte to continue the festivities of the weekend.

The West End Weekend event takes place on Saturday and Sunday, October 7-8, from 11am to 4pm.

Details of the weekend can be found at the website via www.moremusic.org.uk/WEW2017.

Tickets for Be Charlotte cost £5 in advance or £7 on the door and can be purchased from www.moremusic.org.uk/b-c or by calling the box office on 01524 831997.