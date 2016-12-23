Schools go head to head in festive jumper challenge

A Heysham primary school and a Milnthorpe high school came together for a festive jump-athon in aid of charity.

Trumacar Primary School raised more than £200 to support the Bay Cottage Play Area development while Dallam School raised more than £600 for Save the Children.

Trumacar pupils at the Christmas jumper day.

The schools decided to come together for the ultimate jump-athon against one another and around 1,000 pupils and staff were involved.

After taking a whole school picture of over 400 at Trumacar, the primary school awarded Dallam the winners of the day due to their ‘elflesness’ and dressing up.

Staff dress in the festive spirit at Dallam High School for the Christmas jumper day.