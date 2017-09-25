Schoolgirl, 11, wins debut talent show

A schoolgirl singing a classic Adele hit was the winner of the first ‘Morecambe Has Talent’ event.

Ellie Knowles (pictured with judges Stuart Michaels and Harri Deane) took top prize at The Carleton on Sunday night after her rendition of ‘Set Fire to the Rain’ impressed the judging panel.

Ellie said afterwards she was “really excited and shocked” to win.

Danny Matthews from The Bay radio, one of the judges, said Ellie had a “beautiful clear voice, nice smile and hit every note bang on”.

She won a promotional package which includes the chance to have professional photos taken and to appear at next year’s Morecambe Music Festival.

Ellie will also headline the first ‘Sunday Night at the Alhambra’ event on Sunday, February 18 2018.

This will be the first in a series of showcases for talented people in Morecambe and the surrounding area.

Runner up was singer Mike Kaine who sang ‘In Your Eyes’ by George Benson. In third place was Mike’s daughter Jessie Lou Hughes.

“It was a fantastic evening,” said Tracy Brown from the Alhambra and Carleton Suite.

“The judges were amazing and so supportive.”

The other finalists on Sunday, who qualified from auditions held the previous weekend, included Ava Brown, Neave Halliday, eight year old Jim Harrison, pensioners Ron Carey and Roger Obertelli, Bella Gittins, Daniel Case and Montana Lee.

The other judges were singers Stuart Michaels and Harri Deane.

Stuart said: “It’s been really good considering it was the first one.

“Everyone has done really well and should be proud of themselves.”

Auditions for the next Morecambe Has Talent at the Alhambra and Carleton Suite will be held on January 23 2018.

The next event at the venue is live professional wrestling from AOW-UK this Saturday (September 30). Tickets www.aowuk.com .