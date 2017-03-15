Schoolboy touched inappropriately on canal towpath

Police are appealing for information after a schoolboy was touched inappropriately in Hest Bank yesterday (Tuesday, March 14th) afternoon.

The 11-year-old was cycling along the canal towpath at around 4.20pm, when he was approached by a man who stopped him to talk.

As the boy slowed down and stopped, the man grabbed the boy’s chest area and buttocks over his clothing.

The offender is described as a man in his 40s, around 5ft 8ins, of slim build, with a prominent bottom lip, brown hair and was wearing black pants, a black coat and carrying a North Face rucksack.

DC Richard Brierley from Lancaster CID said: “We would like to reassure people that whilst incidents of this type are rare, we are actively trying to find this man and have increased police patrols in the area.

“If you know anyone who matches this description or anything about the incident, please come forward and speak to us by calling 101 quoting incident reference 1003 of March 14th.”

Alternately Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.