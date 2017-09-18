SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Trumacar Community Primary School

Trumacar Nursery and Community Primary School prides itself in being a school for the whole community of Heysham and Morecambe.

After a number of years of dwindling numbers, it now has nearly 400 pupils on roll and is set to continue to grow as it becomes a more and more popular choice for parents and families.

The Hhadteacher, Paul Slater, has worked with the school since 2010 – formally taking over in January 2012 – and has led the school to a recent Good Ofsted inspection with notable areas of excellence commented on within the report.

Trumacar has achieved more than a dozen national and local awards, including School of the Year in 2015 and Inspirational Teacher of the Year for two years running, and is proud of all that it provides.

Pupils comment on how happy they are in their learning throughout the school and the school is geared around pupils’ needs and not necessarily national agendas, ensuring that local needs are provided for so that all children can succeed in a myriad of different ways.

Pupils are fully involved in sport, music, drama and art as well as local events such as the Viking Festival and Morecambe Carnival and everyone at Trumacar gives back to the community as much as possible.

During these troubling times of funding and cuts to services, Trumacar is trying to lead the way by providing extra community services based in the school itself including free Pre-School sessions, Baby Massage, Family clinic discussions, adult learning and more – services which used to be provided elsewhere and remain important to the local community.

The school is working to provide more and more of these services if at all possible as there is clearly a need which must be addressed.

In short, Trumacar is led by its community for its community and is a family which learns together.