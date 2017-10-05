SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Slyne-with-Hest St Luke’s CE Primary School

Slyne-with-Hest St Luke’s CE Primary School seeks to serve the village along with all those who go to the school from further afield.

Whenever anyone goes to the school they always remark on the amazing amount of outdoor space they have. Over the past few years they have added lots of exciting play equipment, a school garden, pond and nature area along with a running track around the perimeter of the field. They try to get the children outside as often as possible!

While the school is proud of its academic results, they first and foremost want to ensure that the children develop a love of learning and enjoy their time with them. In order to achieve this they provide a wide range of activities within and outside the school day.

The school has a great reputation for sport – entering and joining in a wide range of local competitions and winning quite a few as well! The school also has its own band and large KS2 choir which performs in different venues.

For the past 18 months the school has offered full wraparound care on site with a Before and After School facility operating from 7.45am-5.45pm each school day. The children enjoy a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities.

If you would like to go and look around – especially those looking for a Reception place in 2018 – there is an open day on the morning of Tuesday October 10, 9.15-11.45am, and they would be delighted to see you.