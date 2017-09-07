School Spotlight: Great Wood Primary School infants

At Great Wood Primary School they ‘aim high and make a difference as learners, as friends and as citizens today and every day.’

It is a nurturing school that likes to celebrate success at every level.

It aims to bring learning alive, making it exciting, challenging and stimulating.

They want to give their children a thirst for learning that continues with them throughout their future school experiences and lives.

Equipping children with the knowledge and skills to live happy, healthy and safe lives is important to the school. Children are taught to manage risks, treat others responsibly and with respect so they can achieve and be happy.

The school is blessed with extensive outdoor space which other local schools also use. They have recently upgraded their library, computer room and cooking facilities which are used across the curriculum.

Dedicated staff and partners provide a wide selection of high quality extra-curricular activities. The life of the school is driven by enthusiasm and a desire to achieve. Visitors often comment on the positive atmosphere in school. It is are a happy and successful school thanks to the brilliant children, staff, parents and local community who all ‘aim high and make a difference’.