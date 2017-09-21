SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Cathedral Catholic Primary School

The Cathedral Catholic Primary School is hidden away behind St Peter’s Cathedral.

It is a family-orientated school and the number on school roll has increased with Cathedral having a wide variety of children from other cultures adding to the diversity of the school family.

“It is very welcoming and has inclusion for all as a central goal and a shared vision” – RE section 48 inspection report.

Academically, standards are improving and this year’s KS2 results indicate that children have made significantly better progress in reading, writing and maths than children nationally.

After a significant amount of money being spent on the learning environment, the school is now light, well-resourced, welcoming, organised, calm, with displays that support learning and celebrate achievement and children who take a real pride in all the school does.

Children are proud of going to the school and helped to choose the new uniform which was introduced in 2016.

Parents are actively involved and engaged with the school, with natter and nibbles held regularly, stay and play group, weekly newsletters and a PTA. The group has worked really hard to include all parents and held many events, resulting in them raising in excess of £10,000.

The school offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities and have both after and before school clubs.

Visitors to the school always comment on the warmth and family feeling that the school has and they welcome anyone to go and look around to see the great work that they do.