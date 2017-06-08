SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Bolton-le-Sands Primary School

Bolton-le-Sands is a happy and successful Church of England Primary School.

It’s a member of the Blackburn Diocesan family of schools and enjoys a beautiful position overlooking Morecambe Bay within a countryside setting.

Picture by Julian Brown 08/05/17 Whole school picture of Bolton-le-Sands Primary School NB Children have arms folded

The school is really proud of its achievements and, in particular, proud of its pupils.

Headteacher, Tim Cross, said: “Our children are our greatest advertisement; they are full of fun, hard-working and represent all that is good about young people”.

The school’s work is built on the goals of its Mission Statement: ‘With God at the centre, we reach out to support each other in learning, growth and community’.

The school is determined to be outward-looking and to this end has excellent relationships with the local Parish, with other schools in the area and indeed, schools around the world.

Recently, two members of staff paid a working visit to a partner school near Valencia in Spain and this will be reciprocated when Spanish teachers will visit Bolton-le-Sands soon to find out more about English primary schools.

Bolton-le-Sands School really tries hard to offer the children an enriched curriculum.

The children engage in creative learning and enjoy many visits and outdoor experiences.

Each year the Year 6 children enjoy a week-long residential visit to the Isle of Man and the Year 5 children have the opportunity to visit the Lake District for a residential trip.

There is also a very broad programme of clubs and extra-curricular activities with 27 clubs running during this term!

The school has a great sporting and musical tradition. Teams from BLS compete successfully in many sporting tournaments and regularly go on to represent this district in regional competitions.

The school has been awarded the prestigious ‘Sainsbury’s School Games Gold Award’ for the past 3 years, a rare achievement.

There is also a great deal of music-making in the school: all the Year 4 children learn the ukulele, there are brass, woodwind, strings and guitar lessons and the school choir performs in school, around the village locality and further afield.

Children with a range of additional needs are very ably supported by a very experienced specialist teacher and a dynamic learning mentor. Additional support is carefully structured to enable personalised learning.

Mr Cross, currently enjoying his 18th year as headteacher, says that he is “blessed” to work in a school where he is supported by fantastic staff members, an effective governing body and very supportive parents.

At their last inspection (2008), Bolton-le-Sands was described as “a wonderful school” – it still is!