SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Arkholme CE Primary School

Arkholme CE Primary School is a small, but mighty, rural school situated 10 minutes from Carnforth in the beautiful Lune Valley.

It has 70 children on roll split across four mixed age classes.

This year the school is celebrating its 150th year! To mark this fantastic milestone, they are having a different celebration or event each month.

They kicked off our celebrations in September with a Blessing of our School foundation stone. They welcomed pupils, past and present, parents, family, friends and neighbours of the school.

Rev Michael Hampson performed the blessing along with the children from Class 4, who had written stories and taken extracts from the school log books which were written daily from the day of opening.

It was very interesting to hear what school life was like 150 years ago!

After October half term they will be having a whole school Victorian theme, in recognition of the school’s history.

In November they are planting 150 bulbs in the shape of a large 150 which will hopefully, with love and care, blossom and brighten the school grounds in the spring.

Watch out for further events which will include a Victorian Christmas Fayre, willow weaving and an exciting school production of The Railway Children.

The school has a purpose-built Early Years Unit providing outstanding early years provision. They regularly hold open mornings in the Early Years Unit for prospective parents and children but also welcome you to go and have a look around the school any time, just call the school office on 015242 21418 to make an appointment.

Lots more information is available on the website www.arkholme.lancs.sch.uk