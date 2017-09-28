SCHOOL SPOTLIGHT: Archbishop Hutton’s CV Primary School, Warton

Archbishop Hutton’s CV Primary School is a village school where the children and staff are building on a tradition of sound education that dates back to 1594.

At that time Archbishop Matthew Hutton, who was born in the local area, set up a trust to fund Warton’s first school.

The school continues to uphold the Christian values and the importance of learning that Matthew Hutton wanted local children to aspire to.

As the new headteacher, Sarah Watson aims for ‘all the children to work in an exciting and positive environment where they respect, value and support each other as learners; take risks and develop a ‘can do’ attitude; set high expectations of their own learning and relationships with others.’

PE is a strength throughout school with all children having weekly coaching sessions, as well as daily access to their own running track for their ‘mile a day’ project, involvement with the local school sports partnership and a new team of Sports Leaders.

September really is time for starting a new chapter in Warton with Miss Watson’s permanent appointment and the arrival of both Rev Robin Figg at St Oswald’s Anglican church and Rev Emma Holroyd at Warton Methodist church. All three are now looking forward to getting to know and

work together with Warton’s community.

Following the successful introduction of a new positive behaviour management system last term, so far September has seen the start of Stay and Play sessions with our new Reception children and parents, introducing a new home learning system, Key Stage 2 visiting the Westmorland Show and preparations for the election of new School Councillors.

The school is now looking forward to welcoming the local community to our Macmillan Coffee Morning on Friday September 29 and introducing prospective parents to school during an Open Morning on Wednesday October 11.