‘School of fish’ as Sea Life Centre unveils UK’s first ‘underwater’ classroom

Schools across Lancaster are being invited to swap their traditional classrooms for something a bit different.

Pupils will be able to do part of their studying underwater after a top aquarium – popular with school groups from across North Lancashire – invested £25,000 into brand new classroom and learning facilities, which are set to create a splash among children and teachers.

As part of the facilities, SEA LIFE Blackpool has unveiled for the start of the new academic year, children are able to study sharks and other marine life from the amazing ocean tunnel, so they can stand directly under the giant creatures and look at them close up from under the water.

The popular seafront attraction has launched its improved learning centre and experience for school groups, which also includes chance to see and touch other creatures close up, such as a tarantula, chameleon and giant African land snail as part of the aquarium’s new Rainforest Ranger Table feature.

Each visit also includes the chance to become shark detectives as pupils are given the opportunity to touch and feed some of the fabulous marine life on display.

The aquarium’s range of special lessons has been created to fit in with the national curriculum. Its selection of additional educational experiences are perfect for introducing pupils to a wide range of scientific topics linked to marine life and the natural world.

Pupils will experience more than 50 dazzling displays and over 2,000 spectacular aquatic creatures, including tropical sharks, colourful reef fish, rays and sea horses.

SEA LIFE Blackpool, which is already massively popular among school groups, has launched its exciting new timetable of ‘underwater’ lessons to attract more school visits.

And, to celebrate the start of the new academic year, SEA LIFE Blackpool is offering schools a choice of two incredible offers when they pre-book their visit before 30th September 2017 (for bookings to be taken before 31st March 2018). Either book a half-price SEA LIFE Blackpool lesson or add a free trip to the Madame Tussauds Blackpool attraction next door as a bolt-on to a full-price SEA LIFE lesson.

Matthew Titherington, general manager at SEA LIFE Blackpool, said: “The investment we have made and the ‘underwater’ experience that we offer are ideal settings for the fantastic new series of curriculum-enriching sessions we have developed.

“As a result, SEA LIFE Blackpool is fully equipped and ready to provide pupils with a first-class and memorable out-of-the-classroom learning experience that is second to none. School trips can be tailored for the needs of the children involved and we believe our talks and lessons will really help students understand more about the natural world and marine life in an exciting and captivating setting.

“It’s a great opportunity to see these amazing creates close up, to learn from the experts and to take part in interactive fun activities, as well as enjoying a unique ‘underwater lesson’.”

SEA LIFE Blackpool’s new range of curriculum-linked, hands-on learning experiences have been developed for Key Stage 1 and 2 pupils. The sessions created by its experts include visual and video resources, along with practical learning tasks. Topics covered include the importance of conservation for the future of the oceans, the different habitats that exist under the waves and the part that predators play in the food chain.