School names sports hall after Lancaster City star

A Lancaster school is today officially naming its sports hall after ex-Lancaster City captain Neil Marshall.

Former Dolly Blues captain Neil passed away at home in November at the age of just 31 after a battle with cancer.

And Central Lancaster High School will rename their sports hall in his honour today, Friday, after asking his wife Kim for her blessing.

Former City assistant manager Trevor Sinclair will officially open the sports hall.

Sinclair was already due to be in school to take part in a careers event.

A non-uniform day was also held last Friday, with students wearing blue for the Dolly Blues.

Family and friends have set up a memorial fund in a bid to support Neil’s wife Kim and children Max, five, and three-year-old Daisy in the coming years.

A number of events have already been held, including a Lancashire Legends evening at the Globe Arena in Morecambe, which raised more than £5,000.

Other events to be held include a race night at Lancaster Cricket and Sports Club in Lune Road on March 17.

For more information on the Neil Marshall Memorial Fund or if you wish to hold an event, contact Mick Hoyle on 07860 688104.

Anyone wishing to donate can make a bank transfer to account number 11798286 with sort code 40-27-02, using the reference Neil Marshall Memorial Fund.