Sands lose to Shireshead in penultimate game

Bottom side Bolton-le-Sands lost at Shireshead in the penultimate match of the season at Clifton Park at the weekend.

On a sluggish track it was very slow going for the batsmen, and Shireshead’s Dave Jack soon struck with the score on just eight.

Wickets fell regularly, with only opener Ben Atkinson(10) and a late flurry from Rob Clarkson (27no) making double figures for Bolton-le-Sands.

Shireshead used six bowlers with Tom Jacques (3-19) and Danny Wilkinson (3-19) being the pick.

Chasing a small target Shireshead’s innings started badly with Tom Jacques being dismissed, caught behind with no score on the board.

Joe Cunliffe and Nick Rafferty were also both dismissed cheaply, leaving Phil Bovis (36no) and Simon Gould (29no) to reach their target in the 27th over.

*Third-placed Bare went down at home to Shireshead 2nds on the final day of action in Division Two of the Westmorland Cricket League on Saturday.

Shireshead were reduced to 76-9 but a final partnership of 55, with Andy Weir (2no) and Phil Oliver (67) gave Shireshead a reasonable target to bowl at.

Bare also struggled, finishing 54 all out, Gareth Bleasdale (4-24), Phil Oliver (3-9) doing the damage.

*Shireshead U11s finished a great season by winning the final league play-off against Silverdale, with Ernest Collinson claiming the man-of-the match.

Batting first, Shireshead scored an impressive 278 in their 20 overs, while Silverdale finished 38 runs short of their target in reply.