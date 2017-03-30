Sailing: Great turnout at Commodore’s Day

There was a great turnout of 12 dinghies for Morecambe Sailing Club’s Commodore’s Day event with Barry Hunt helming the safety boat and the Commodore, John Gibbison, organising the racing.

The dinghies were tightly packed together to the first mark with Jamie Whiteley in his Supa Nova then starting to pull away from the rest of the fleet.

However, the wind swung back to a north easterly and Jamie was reigned in by the Kestrel of Nick and Jo Whiteley and the RS Vision of April Whiteley and Annabel Hall.

In the second race, in what was a three-lap course, some dinghies misjudged the start and were slow to cross the start line.

The wind then dropped and the speed of the outgoing tide increased with Nick and Jo Whiteley taking the win over the two races.