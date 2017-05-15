Russell Watson to make Lancaster debut

One of the world’s greatest classical singers will make his Lancaster debut.

Award-winning tenor Russell Watson will perform at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The theatre will present a very special evening with four-time Brit Classical Award winner Russell Watson, accompanied by his pianist and a guest choir.

The world-renowned tenor will be performing songs from his new album True Stories, together with a selection of hits from his illustrious career.

Russell Watson has sold more than seven million albums and performed for Her Majesty The Queen, The Pope and two US Presidents.

Captivating to watch and enchanting to listen to, Russell continues to wow audiences with his enigmatic and entertaining live performances.

The New York Times described a recent performance as: “He sings like Pavarotti, and entertains the audience like Sinatra”

He will perform on Thursday September 21 at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £40, and go on sale Tuesday (May 16) from 10am.

Half the tickets will be available via www.lancastergrand.co.uk/ and the other half from the box office on 01524 64695 or in person at the box office, St Leonardgate, Lancaster.