Rugby League: Heysham Atoms U10s 9-8 Leyland Warriors U10s

Heysham Atoms U10s started the season much in the same vein as they finished the last, with impressive attacking and solid defence as they beat Leyland Warriors 9-8.

Against a depleted but physically imposing Leyland side, the first period of play saw the reliable Hayden Davies and Billy Taylor committing to tackles to stem the opposition.

The first try of the season came courtesy of Kian Davies following excellent approach work from Connor Hall and Ciaron Fell.

With Leyland unable to break through and making handling errors the Atoms soon gained the upper hand with Josiah Helme scoring a quick hat-trick.

The latter two tries came direct from the scrum, the highlight being a try which started from a scrum on the Atoms’ own try line being worked all the way across the back line.

As players were rotated Jacob Carmichael and Zach Griffin both proved invaluable in maintaining the scoreline through excellent handling.

Lily Helme and Kyle Morris both had their best games for the Atoms and both secured their first ever competitive tries, with both showing immense strength to break through Leyland’s strong defence.

Harvey Davidson and Tyler Wignall both had solid runs which nearly resulted in further scores.

As the weather deteriorated and tiredness kicked in the game became closer, Hall provided an assist for Helme’s fourth before Sam Wheeler scored, running in himself after retrieving the ball from the scrum.

Leyland fought valiantly back in the last 10 minutes but a final try from Becca Tudhope proved to be the deciding point.