Rugby League: Experience tells as Heysham Under 8s lose their first game

In their first game the new Heysham Atoms Under 8s team were beaten 9-2 by Ryelands, a tough experienced side from Warrington.

Captained by Conner Davies the home team started brightly with Charlie Turner opening the scoring but Ryelands quickly equalised despite some brave tackling by Ben Williams and Dillon Briggs.

Direct running from Ryelands gave them a 4–1 lead at half time but early in the second half the quick footed Charlie Sedgewick sliced through the Ryelands defence to bring the score to 4-2.

As the game developed Heysham were unable to prevent the Ryelands team from playing a wide expansive game with both wingers scoring two tries apiece. Owen Mason joined Ben Williams and Dillon Briggs in some fierce defence but could not prevent Ryelands scoring again in the final minute.