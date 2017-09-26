Rossendale 30-23 Kirkby Lonsdale

Kirkby Lonsdale suffered a second successive defeat at the weekend, this time going down 30-23 at Rossendale.

Kirkby did take the lead in the fourth minute thanks to a Ryan Terry penalty, but Rossendale winger Leon Simpson responded with a try to make it 5-3 after 12 minutes.

Another Terry penalty put Kirkby back into the lead, and Harry Huddleston then jinked a tackle to go over under the posts, Terry converting to make it 13-5.

Lewis Allen kicked a penalty for the hosts but prop Tyran Fagan drove over to extend Kirkby’s lead to 20-8 on the half hour, aTerry penalty giving the visitors a 23-8 half time lead.

However, playing against the slope in the second half, Kirkby failed to score again, their cause not being helped by a red card to Leandro Kwiczor while Fagan was yellow carded, as Rossendale took advantage and ran out 30-23 winners.