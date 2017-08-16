Reward of £300 for return of Morecambe teen’s pet quail

A teenager with severe learning disabilities has been left devastated after her pet quail was stolen.

Kayla Procter, 16,is leaving food and water for Coco, a five-year-old quail with her wing in a sling, in her garden every day in the hope she is returned.

Kayla, who will be studying hair and beauty at Lancaster and Morecambe College in September, said: “She got stolen a few days ago and there has been no trace at all. She’s lovely, I like Coco. I’m missing her a lot. She is my favourite, she is really friendly and I like to stroke her. I’m hoping one day she might come back.”

Kayla’s mum Lisa Shaw, 39,of Brunswick Road, Morecambe, who is offering a £300 reward for Coco’s safe return, said: “Coco is a pet and she can’t be replaced. We have other quailsincluding button quails, but we believe Coco was taken because she would have been easy to catch.

“We know she was taken between 1pm and 5pm last Thursday, August 10, because we went out for the day and when we came back the cage door was wide open on the side we never open. Even if the person who stole her brought her back, I don’t care, we just want her back.”

Lisa has four other children, Kyla, 13, Tilly, 11, Javier, five and Fox, two.The children have delivered flyers around their neighbourhood in Morecambe appealing for Coco’s return. Lisa said: “Kayla is heartbroken that Coco has been taken and asks me every day if she is back. It is very upsetting.”

Call Lisa on 07879 268000 with information about Coco.