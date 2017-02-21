REVIEW: ‘Dolly Parton’ appears at Morecambe school musical

A superb musical production at a Morecambe school included an on-screen appearance by country music legend Dolly Parton.

The star appeared on TV as narrator for the musical ‘9 to 5’ starring a talented cast of Morecambe Community High School pupils.

Joe Parkin (Franklin Hart Jnr) and Lauren Morton (Tinsworthy) in 9 to 5 at Morecambe Community High School.

Dolly, who starred in the 1980 film version of ‘9 to 5’, wrote the music and lyrics for the musical version which premiered in 2008.

The cast and crew at Morecambe High tackled the musical with gusto, showing great singing and acting ability.

The show starred Phoebe Carr, Meg Cozens and Keyra Cowx who all performed brilliantly as the three main protagonists – office workers Violet Newstead, Doralee Rhodes and Judy Bernly.

The story sees them fight back against their overbearing and sexist boss Franklin Hart Jnr, played with suitable sleaze and comic timing by Joe Parkin.

The cast of 9 to 5 at Morecambe Community High School.

The main roles were assisted by a fabulous supporting cast including Naomi Carr (Roz Keith), Steven Muirhead (Joe) and Francesca Rogers (Margaret) and a strong group of dancers and chorus singers.

Teacher and musical director Ben Parker led a skilled backroom team who excelled themselves with direction, production, music, lighting and costumes.

It was a highly professional and slick production which would not have been out of place in a local theatre.

9 to 5 played for three nights (February 8-10) in the Morecambe High studio which was packed with students, staff and parents who brought the house down in appreciation.