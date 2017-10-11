REVIEW: Castle Stone Grill, Lancaster

If you like steak then great because now you can eat it off a stone.

Lancaster’s newest restaurant has opened in the heart of the city, just minutes away from the castle.

The main course at Castle Stone and Grill, Lancaster.

Castle Stone and Grill, a steak house complete with an Indian menu, offers a innovative and interactive method to dining out.

The menu is a carnivores paradise but don’t despair there is vegetarian menu too.

Myself and a friend walked into the restaurant on a Friday night and were immediately welcomed by staff.

To start we were given the recommendation to try the blooming onion.

The starters, calamari and the blooming onion, at Caslte Stone and Grill, Lancaster.

I was a little hesitant to gorge on a whole onion, it’s not normally a usual go-to snack but I was pleasantly surprised.

The battered, deep fried sections melted in the mouth and the garlic mayonnaise dip was a perfect addition.

Bit of advice – order it to share unless you do want to taste onion for the rest of the night.

I was immediately drawn to the ‘Steak On Stone’ section.

All the steaks are seasoned, lightly seared and presented on a very hot stone.

The friendly waiter recommended the steak to be cut very thin, to then cook that slice to your liking on the stone and enjoy. I chose the 10oz sirloin complete with a grilled tomato, flat field mushroom, a battered onion ring, garlic butter and sweet potato chips.

Of course you can get this type of meal probably in any restaurant in Lancaster.

But do you cook your own steak to your liking over a hot stone slab?

The sizzling piece of meat was presented beautifully and the waiter was quick to tell me when would be best to turn the steak to perfect my medium-rare liking.

Every mouthful was delicious as the meat cut effortlessly on the stone.

The trays of salt, pepper and garlic butter allow your steak not to burn on the stone and also add a bit of extra seasoning to the dish.

If you are not a fan of ‘do it yourself’ then there are a wide range of other main courses to choose from.

From pizza, fish, pasta to gourmet burgers, curries and grills.

The restaurant also offers a ‘Fish On Stone’ section. This includes tuna steak, king prawn, scallops and salmon.

I’m a bit wary of cooking fish on a stone but perhaps I can be persuaded.

I will definitely be returning, the steak was just too good, perhaps I could get it again on the lunch menu (12pm-3.30pm)?

Or even better, delivered on their takeaway service, minus the stone of course...although it would look great in my kitchen.