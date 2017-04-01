Return of Lancaster Food and Drink Festival

Forget the diet – it is time to add a tasty treat to the diary.

The Lancaster Food and Drink Festival returns next month with plenty on offer to tantalises those taste buds.

Taking place on Sunday April 30 and Monday May 1 the event will host a range of culinary delights from various local producers.

This year, the venue – the Brewery garden at Lancaster Leisure Park – will be magically transformed into a foodie’s haven.

There will be more than 40 high quality local growers, producers, foodies and retailers and a whole host of delicious delights to get stuck into.

Get ready to enjoy free samples, both savoury and sweet, and a chance to take home some of your favourite products and ingredients, from hot street food to refreshing ales.

There will also be live music from 2pm until late inside the Brewery, and a host of children’s activities too. The Leisure Park’s attractions will be open as usual, and the event is set to run between 12pm and 6pm during both days.

The Lancaster Food and Drink festival showcases produce from the area with meats, fish, game, chillies, oils, bakery products, cheeses, coffee and beers on offer.

The event is now in its sixth year and includes free parking and free admission.

For more about the Lancaster Food and Drink Festival visit the website at www.lfdf.co.uk or call 01524 848537.

Lancaster Leisure Park is home to GB Antiques Centre, Lancaster Brewery, Countrystyle Meats Farm Shop, The Countrystyle Kitchen, The Original Factory Shop, Giggles Play and Adventure and more.