Resort MP backs guide dogs campaign

Resort MP David Morris is backing a Guide Dogs campaign to ensure disabled passengers aren’t discriminated against when travelling in a taxi.

Mr Morris heard about the real problems assistance dog owners face when being illegally refused by taxis and minicabs whilst at the Conservative Party Conference.

He is supporting Guide Dogs’ call for all taxi and minicab drivers to undertake disability equality training so they understand the rights and needs of disabled passengers and feel confident to offer assistance.

David Morris MP said: “It is simply not acceptable that people who are guide dog owners are being turned away by taxis which are often a lifeline to them.

“All taxi authorities should be making their drivers aware of the laws on this to ensure that those who need to use Guide Dogs are not being discriminated against.”

James White, senior campaigns manager at Guide Dogs, said: “We are urging the Government to require disability equality training for all drivers to help reduce the number of access refusals.”