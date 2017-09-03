Record turnover year for city accountancy firm

Lancaster-based accountancy and business advisory firm Moore and Smalley has reported a record year for turnover.

The firm has seen its 2016/17 turnover jump 9.2 per cent to £15.5m assisted by an increase in projects for companies operating internationally.

It also witnessed strong growth in the domestic market, driven in part by continued investment in its cloud accounting service SE+.

In the same period staff numbers rose to 280, including the appointment of a new partner Jenny McCabe. The firm plans to take on 18 new trainees in September.

Graham Gordon, managing partner of Moore and Smalley, said: “Our growth is linked to our desire to be the accountancy firm of choice in the north west. Brexit has thrown up some uncertainty, but we have worked through it. In these uncertain times, having trust in your professional advisers has never been more important.”

“Domestically, we’re gaining a foothold on the mid-tiered practices and winning larger clients. We’ve also continued investing in new technology.” Moore and Smalley has offices in Preston, Blackpool, Lancaster, Kendal, Southport, Kirkby Lonsdale and the East Midlands. In 2016 it also opened regional hubs in Manchester and Liverpool.