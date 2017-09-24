Record-breaking scrap metal firm invests in future

A record-breaking year at a Morecambe firm is being followed up with an investment in new machinery to help the company grow further.

Morecambe Metals is going from strength to strength, having bought and processed more than 50,000 tonnes of scrap metal in 2016, an increase of 32 per cent on the previous year.

Managing director James Varley, who is also celebrating 15 years with the company this month, is the third generation of his family to be involved in the business following his father James Varley, and his grandfather James Varley Snr.

Mr Varley said: “I’m really proud to have spent 15 years with the company that my father and grandfather started in 1980. It’s special to be able to say I’m playing a key role in growing a business that two generations of my family have been involved in before me.”

The company first entered the export market in 2007, sending processed metals to Spain. Today, Morecambe Metals export to a whole host of countries including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Vietnam and China.

Mr Varley is currently in the process of investing in a 1000-tonne Leimbach Shear machine that will further increase the firm’s processing capabilities and open up new market opportunities.