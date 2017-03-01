Rallying: Successful rally crews show class

Local crews have achieved successes in two rallies recently.

The Riponian Stages saw Heysham’s Mike Wolff and co-driver Mark Twiname take a first in Class and 23rd overall in their TEG-Sport, Baymix Concrete, H&G Vehicle Services, Builders Supply NW, C&C Fabrications supported BMW.

The crew, seeded at number 40, encountered extremely slippery conditions on SS1, however a change in conditions plus a revised rear suspension geometry saw them charging through the remaining special stages in great style to take a well-deserved first in Class award.

The Legend Fires North West Stages Rally – HQ in Blackpool, saw 110 rally cars and their crews assembling for the annual, two-day car rally. Local interest was via TEG-Sport’s Arron Newby/Rob Fagg (IOM) seeded at three in their Pirelli/ Alcate/Ravenol Oils-supported Subaru Impreza, while Lancaster’s John Livermore had Dave Terry co-driving in John’s Lune Valley Autos Avenger – seeded at 82.

Starting on Friday evening, the crews tackled four special stages in darkness over land in Fleetwood Docks and Blackpool promenade, while event sponsor John Stone had his car encounter problems with an oil leak.

Saturday morning saw the remaining crews (and John Stone, returning under ‘Super Rally’ rules) heading off in atrocious weather conditions to tackle arduous special stages over Fleetwood Promenade, Fleetwood Docks and Weeton Army Barracks.

Newby was snapping at the heels of early leader Simon Bowen’s Subaru Impreza WRC ’05, however Bowen’s car succumbed to clutch maladies.

The ‘battle royal’ between these two crews had seen them pulling away from the remainder of the field at an amazing rate.

Once Bowen had left the fray, Arron Newby found himself with a comfortable lead of 2mins 12 seconds.

John Livermore participated in some spirited driving over the slippery and drenched special stages, taking his Lune Valley Autos Avenger in 47th overall at the finish.

Report: GMS