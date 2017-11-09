Rallying: Duo survive testing conditions to earn class win

Heysham’s MikeWolff, along with co-driver Mark Twiname travelled over to Yorkshire and competed on Saturday’s MEM Malton Forest Rally, a round of the ANCC Forest Championship.

Seeded at 27, their BMW was once again supported by BayMix Concrete/CC Fabrications/H&G Vehicle Services/MRF Tyres& Builders Supply West Coast.

The six-stage rally, using Cropton, Gale Rigg and Langdale forests, started in the picturesque market town of Thornton-le-Dale.

Conditions were treacherous after recent rain which turned the unsurfaced forest tracks into mud baths in many places. However, all was going okay until tight chicane had an unsighted deep hole – any cars dropped into this crevasse which inflicted some expensive damage to several crews cars.

However, Wolff’s BMW emerged with only a damaged gear linkage, the damage required Mike to steer one-handed, while holding the gear lever up with his left hand, and still attempt to keeping a competitive speed.

Temporary repairs were effected at service, however, the same problem manifested itself on SS2. Despite the issues, interim results indicated the crew were leading their class and also climbing the overall leader board.

The final special stage, SS6 Langdale, saw the heavens open and monsoon conditions make an already challenging rally. Wolff/Twiname survived despite the windscreen wipers failing to work for a few miles to the final control and their tenacity was rewarded with a fabulous result of 14th overall and also a class win.

Report:GMS