Rain ruins hopes of Westgate win

Westgate were involved in a rain affected draw at Burneside on Saturday in the Westmorland Cricket League.

Andy Hill’s side batted first and posted 134-7 from 30 overs before declaring – openers Dave Hannigan (8) and Craig Buchanan (11) both fell early on to Chris Dixon (4-46) but top scorer on the day Dylan Conroy (34) helped take the score on.

However, Andy Hill (7) was bowled by Tattersall (1-35), as was Sam Frith (4) by Braithwaite (2-45), as the hosts reduced Westgate to 68-4 and Conroy was dismissed soon after, Dixon claiming his third wicket of the day with the score on 70-5.

Andreas Arestidou managed just eight runs before falling to Braithwaite with the score on 90-6, and it soon became 92-7 when Khan Puffett (14) was bowled by Dixon.

That was the last wicket to fall though as Chris Carter (18 no) and Jack Huntington (22 no) helped Westgate to 134-7.

Burneside were denied the opportunity to chase their target down though as the rain came just three balls into their innings, with the score on 6-0.

The two sides never returned to the field and as a result they shared the points.

*Westgate U13s lost by eight wickets against Netherfield in their cup final at Trimpell CC at the weekend.

Westgate batted first and posted 96-8 from their 20 overs, man of the match Dan Legg top scoring with 22 runs.

Netherfield managed to reach the target in 18 overs, losing just two wickets in the process. Jim Craig (1-16) was the pick of Westgate’s bowlers.