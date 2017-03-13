Rail strikes cause commuter chaos

Rail strikes have caused disruption for commuters across the district this morning.

Northern Rail trains did not run from Morecambe or Bare Lane stations due to the strike action.

Members of the RMT union are on a one-day strike over a dispute with operator Northern over a planned increase in driver-only-operated trains.

The union says it will make trains more dangerous.

Northern says that across its network in the north of England, 40 per cent of its train service will run today.

However, in the Lancaster area, just four trains will be running between Lancaster and Barrow.

Replacement buses will be in operation along the routes to Settle and Windermere.

And there are no trains or replacement bus services between Morecambe and Lancaster.

Virgin and Transpennine services are unaffected.