Prospect MacMillan ready to take a risk in busy end to the year

Morecambe boxing prospect Reece MacMillan is set for a busy end to 2017.

The former Skerton ABC man has two fights pencilled in with the first coming against the durable Jamie Quinn at the Middleton Arena on September 22.

Should he come through that test as expected then the welterweight is set to clash with fellow rising star Sean Creagh in Belfast on November 11 in his biggest fight so far.

MacMillan has had a stop-start career to date despite having an unblemished 4-0 record to his name.

The 21-year-old, trained by John Donaghy in Preston, first saw his professional debut last year delayed due to an error with his medical.

MacMillan then had to chop and change trainers during his first year in the paid ranks as he struggled to juggle work as a labourer, his boxing commitments and caring for a young family.

Now settled with Donaghy a hand injury picked up doing his day job has limited him to one fight in 2017 however, a points win over Fonz Alexander back in February.

It is the desire to kickstart his career that has seen MacMillan and his team take the plunge and head to Belfast to face Dubliner Creagh.

“Reece has had such a stop-start career,” said Donaghy.

“He’s been out with the injury so we decided to take this chance as the away fighter.

“I know it’s a fight he can win.

“We know 100 per cent Reece can beat him.

“The way things have gone for Reece we didn’t want to keep going down the journeyman route.

“We got offered this one and a win would make up for the last year and take us up to the next level ahead of next year.

“I think we’ve got to take that chance but we need to get the job done against Jamie Quinn first.”

Creagh, 28 and 5-1 as a pro, shares the same manager as MacMillan, Manchester’s Kieran Farrell having decided to pit two of his prospects against each other.

First up is Stockport’s Quinn though, a former opponent of Morecambe’s English and Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe.

The Westgate Warrior is still waiting on confirmation of his British title fight, the 23-year-old having been made the mandatory challenger to Ryan Walsh by the British Boxing Board of Control.

The pair have exchanged words on social media but it remains unclear whether the Norfolk man will vacate his title having made three successful defences or take on his number one contender.

Lowe has not fought since his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan in Denmark ended in a technical draw after a clash of heads back in March.

It is one of two draws on an undefeated 15-fight record for the rising star.

*For tickets to see MacMillan in action call Reece 07469 924248 on or John on 07775 728559.