Prom walk and fun day raise £20k to help send Charlie for US treatment

A sponsored walk and fun day has raised more than £20,000 towards helping to send a three-year-old boy to America for vital cancer treatment.

Event organiser Leah Dale handed over a cheque for the staggering amount to Charlie Procter’s mum and dad Amber and Ben.

“I’m absolutely over the moon with this amount, it really is amazing,” Leah, who is Ben’s cousin, said.

The total cost of treatment in America for Charlie is estimated as being £316,000.

Charlie, who lives in Accrington, was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer called hepatoblastoma (stage 4 liver cancer) last year.

Hepatoblastoma is a rare tumour which usually occurs in children under five and only about eight children are diagnosed in the UK each year.

The cancer has now spread to Charlie’s lungs, and after undergoing 19 gruelling chemotherapy treatments, the only option for the child now is to go to America for further treatment.

The family had already raised around £45,000 towards the cost.

“I’m continuously doing bonus ball raffles and collections to keep the money flowing and the next major event I’m involved in is a all day and all night fundraiser and dance event at the Cellar Bar and Factory Floor in Blackburn on April 22,” added Leah, who has six children of her own and runs Sunbay Tanning Centre in Morecambe.

If you want to help the family, go to their Facebook page - @CharliesChapter - or donate via their Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/mkwze3tg