Princess to open The Bay Gateway

Princess Alexandra will officially open the Bay Gateway in March.

HRH Princess Alexandra, The Hon Lady Ogilvy KG GCVO, will officially open the new Heysham to M6 Link Road on March 2.

As part of the event, Princess Alexandra will unveil a commemorative plaque at the beginning of the road, near Junction 34 of the M6, following which she will join guests for light refreshments at Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Princess Alexandra, the youngest granddaughter of King George V and Queen Mary, served as Chancellor of Lancaster University from its foundation in 1964 until she relinquished the post in 2005, when she also accepted an honorary degree in Music.