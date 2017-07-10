Prince’s Trust team gives Lancaster & Morecambe Athletics Clubhouse a facelift

The clubhouse used by more than 400 members of Lancaster & Morecambe Athletics Club has had a facelift thanks to a hardworking team of young people from the Prince’s Trust.

The group of 16 to 25-year-olds who made up the Morecambe 45 Prince’s Trust team spent two weeks working on the clubhouse as part of their 12-week course.

A member of the Prince's Trust team at work during the renovation.

The members of Morecambe 45 planned and carried out work for the clubhouse, which is based at Salt Ayre, including the redecoration of the building.

This helped them to build up skills such as time management, decision making, organisation and team-working, while allowing them to make a long-lasting contribution to their local community.

Their hard work was on show for the first time on Friday, when Lancaster mayor Roger mace joined others at the official opening of the new-look building.

The group repainted the outside of the building white with the club logo depicted on one side, and also completely repainted inside the clubhouse in the club colours of white, yellow and maroon.

SheenaJackson, 17, one of the team members, said the experience will hopefully help her with job-hunting.

“It’s a really good thing to have on your CV because we have learnt so many different things. Every day is different.

“I am really proud of what we have done. As a team we have bonded really well.

“When I look back at it now and how much hard work we have put in, it’s a great feeling.

“This has been a great opportunity for me.”

Sheena, who lives at The Foyer in Morecambe, said she had enjoyed all aspects of the Prince’s Trust course, which included teambuilding exercise, a residential week and leadership skills.

“It’s fantastic,” she said. “It’s a great help to anyone because they help with all basic life skills.”

Declan Tomlinson, 20, one of the team leaders, said: “I have loved doing it. I didn’t have 100 per cent confidence at the start but now I have improved a lot. It’s helped push me out of my comfort zone.

“I have enjoyed the whole thing and it’s been a great experience for me.”

Declan, who wants to work in IT and eventually go into the army, added: “This is all good experience for me that I wouldn’t otherwise get.”

Programme support worker Charles Satterly from Lancaster Fire & Rescue, who is also a member of the athletics club, said: “The team has impressed me with their hard work on the project. All the members have taken on different roles and I have enjoyed watching the project move on from day to day.

“They have shown determination and hard work.

“They have worked well and shown impeccable behaviour and a positive image for the Prince’s Trust.”

Angus Murray from Lancaster & Morecambe Athletics Club, said: “The clubhouse is a valuable asset for us. There are significant overheads involved with it so when we were offered the services of the Prince’s Trust we gratefully accepted.

“They have done a fantastic job and I have been impressed by their enthusiasm and commitment.”

Lancaster mayor Roger Mace cut the ribbon to officially open the refurbished clubhouse.

He said: “I am very impressed with the work that has been done.”

The Prince’s Trust are currently recruiting for their next Prince’s Trust team, which starts mid-September. For more informationgo to https://www.princes-trust.org.uk/help-for-young-people/get-job/boost-your-confidence