PREVIEW: Vintage By the Sea Festival returns to Morecambe

Thousands are expected to visit Morecambe next month for the fifth instalment of the Vintage By the Sea Festival.

Vintage By The Sea has been hailed as one of the ‘Best Retro and Vintage Events Around the World’ and attracts around 40,000 visitors to the resort.

Enjoying the sunshine at Vintage By the Sea Festival. Picture by Daniel Allison.

Morecambe-born Wayne Hemingway MBE and Gerardine Hemingway MBE created the festival to celebrate 20th century design, dance, music, fashion and vehicles in a family-friendly environment in the first week of September.

“Five years and still going strong Vintage by the Sea has become something of an institution,” said Wayne Hemingway.

“It’s so uplifting to see people from all over the country coming to Morecambe, filling hotels and caravan parks for miles around.”

Vintage By The Sea returns to Morecambe on Saturday September 2 and Sunday September 3.

Dressed to impress at Vintage By the Sea Festival. Picture by stolenoranges.com.

This year visitors are invited to don their most impeccable tweed, jodhpurs and vintage hiking gear to join the festival’s first cross bay walk in association with CancerCare charity.

Cedric Robinson MBE, Queen’s Guide to the Sands, will use his expertise to guide the intrepid walkers safely on the eight-mile trek across the bay through the unpredictable and changeable terrain, from Arnside to Kent’s Bank.

The tide leaves a three-to-four hour window in which explorers can expect high adventure, superior fashion and an entirely unique view of Morecambe’s bay.

Visit www.cancercare.org.uk/events to sign up to the walk.

Other highlights include music from the roaring 1920s-90s, Benoit Viellefon brings his Hot Club to the Midland Hotel’s Torch Club Ball.

To buy tickets to the Midland Hotel’s Torch Club Ball, discuss accommodation packages or book afternoon tea, contact the hotel on: 01524 428370.

The Official Vintage by the Sea Party returns by setting up show on the prom with vinyl legends 45 Live for an evening of funk fuelled performance with Templebys and Boca 45 – a festival celebration to the sounds of the finest funk, soul, hip hop, boogaloo, Latin, breaks and beats.

Tickets via www.skiddle.com/groups/vintagebythesea/.

For your afternoon musical fix head to The Melodrome Stage, where an eclectic assortment of riches will showcase everything from sea shanties to 90s New York beatboxing, authentic rock n roll bands and rap showdowns.

Design studio Supermarche will be bringing their Long Lost Hit Parade workshop to the seafront.

Using a combination of analogue printing techniques visitors can create their very own personal seven-inch record sleeve with hitmakers Ben Hall and Charlie Kondras from the design studio.

Festival spotters will be on the hunt for the best looks for the Best in Show pop up catwalk with the glamorous backdrop of the iconic 1930s Midland Hotel.

Visitors will be able to coiffure a best-in-show victory curl at Guys and Dolls Vintage Hair Boutique and pick up the freshest vintage looks at the two free marketplaces.

The Vintage Marketplace curated by Dotty’s Vintage returns to The Platform to showcase the UK’s finest vintage traders with fantastic furniture, antiques and collectibles from around the world and ‘Design Craft and Makers Market’ makes a comeback, with the best in UK creators, makers and upcyclers.

●This year organisers are taking Vintage by the Sea to the residents of Morecambe’s homes for the elderly – bringing the vintage programme home to the people who lived and wore it.

With support from Arts Council England, organisers will be teaming up with the specialist entertainment group Spiltmilk to deliver vintage-themed workshops and performances in the care homes.

Residents can expect a nostalgic trip back through time with activities reminiscent of Morecambe’s holiday heyday.

●And in a celebration of Morecambe Bay heritage visitors can enjoy ‘Fleeting’ by artist Alex O’Toole.

Commissioned by Morecambe Bay Partnership ‘Fleeting’ is a temporary, site specific sound art installation to be played out in train carriages along the Lancaster to Morecambe route every Sunday in September.

As part of Fleeting catch Trevor Owen and his Sea Shanty Singers perform their maritime ballads at Morecambe Train Station and The Melodrome Stage, and hear the only fisherwoman in Morecambe Bay, Margaret Owen in a special talk about her life work at Sunderland Point – fresh from BBC One Series ‘Life Swap Adventure’ on Sunday September 2.

Councillor Darren Clifford, Cabinet member with responsibility for Leisure, Culture and Tourism, said: “Vintage by the Sea is always a terrific event for the area.

“Not only does it add a spectacular and exciting splash of colour to Morecambe promenade and attracts thousands of people to the town each year but it’s also great for the local community and a welcome boost for the local economy too.”