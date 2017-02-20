Preston Grasshoppers 4ths 17-67 Carnforth

Carnforth recorded an emphatic 67-17 win away at Preston Grasshoppers 4ths on Saturday to take back up to second place in the Raging Bull North West Leagues – Division Three North.

Full back Nathan O’Connor showed great vision as he cut inside to score Carnforth’s first try of the game, but Preston hit back almost immediately with a well struck penalty.

Jason Short then was played in thanks to a brilliant pass from Nick Hamer to score Carnforth’s second try, Mathew Short converting.

Minutes later and O’Connor, Short and Dan Blenkharn linked to allow Kevin Hardy to cut through the defence to score his first try of the season.

Joe Harrison was yellow carded for a high tackle but Carnforth withstood the Preston pressure during that 10 minute spell and to rub into the Preston wound, Mathew Short intercepted and the centre scored under the posts, his conversion giving the team a 24-3 half time lead.

From the restart, Dave Hones took the ball, Jason Waterhouse, Hamer, and Jason Short all carried the ball forward before Hamer took play on to score a well worked team try, Mathew Short converted.

Back came Hoppers and their scrum half pounced following good work by the forwards, but despite the Preston pressure Carnforth hit back strongly with Harrison making the break to allow Jason Short to burst through for a second try.

Preston grabbed a third try in the corner to maybe give a hint of a comeback but Carnforth took control of the last quarter. Man of the match, Jason Short, caused further problems for Hoppers before Donald Haddow was able to sprint away for his first try of the season and then Mathew Short again cut through the middle of the park, breaking away for his second try, he added both conversions as Carnforth led 50-17.

Ryan Oldfield was next to score, using his pace to sprint clear, Short converted, Harrison also grabbed a try after good work from O’Connor, Hamer and Short. A superb dummy by Hamer saw him go over for the last try of the game.