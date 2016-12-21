Premier League leaders Ingleton put six past Marsh

In the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire Football League Premier Division, leaders Ingleton had some problems before overcoming a hard working Marsh United team 6-1.

Goals from Laurence Read, Alex Hartley, Sam Hutcheson (2), Aaron Woodhouse and Steve Havelin were enough to earn them the three points.

Marsh’s goal was scored by Shaun Johnson.

College AFC were back to their best when they overcame a spirited Lancaster Rovers in a good, fast, end-to-end game with the result in doubt until the final whistle.

Ryan Pearson (2), Hakan Oktem and Paul Greer scored for College, in reply Jake Harrison scored the goal of the game followed by strikes from Josh Lancaster and Chris Lund.

Second placed Caton United entertained fifth placed Galgate in very difficult foggy conditions, the hosts winning 2-0.

In the opening seconds of the game Caton lost the ball immediately and Galgate had a good chance but with the goal at his mercy Chris Gardner waited a split second which was fatal as the Caton keeper Hayden Roberts dived at his feet to deny him.

The game between these two old foes was played at a fast pace and with just two minutes gone Caton had a half chance when Christian Sawicki burst down the right wing, fed the ball to Sam Lister who had a chance but his shot went wide without troubling Galgate’s new goalkeeper James Brindle.

Although Galgate edged possession it was Caton who created the best chances and in the 15th minute the tricky Mambwe Chilufya jinked his way past several defenders before setting up Joe Bouskill with a chance on goal, but his wayward shot didn’t trouble the keeper.

Galgate continued to have more possession but almost went a goal down after 28 minutes when Caton won a corner – it was only partially cleared with the ball landing at the feet of Chilufya, his shot to the far post beat the ‘keeper but was headed off the line by full back Craig Cottam.

Galgate were having problems dealing with the speed of Chilufya but they stuck to their task and after a good run by Steven Wood down their left wing they almost took the lead after 30 minutes when a curling goal-bound shot from 20 yards from Shaun Sailor was brilliantly turned round the post by Roberts diving to his left.

The resulting corner was poor and easily cleared finding Sawicki unmarked just inside his own half, he set off like a train down the left wing beating two defenders and his pass into the penalty area found Adam Garnett, the only attacker up with play with him, and with a defender on his shoulder Garnett brilliantly volleyed the ball into the roof of the net.

Caton continued to create the better chances in the second half and in the 75th minute they made the game safe when Callum Connerton beat his marker and scored to ensure maximum points for his side.