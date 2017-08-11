Praise for Midland’s Big Yellow Chair

Have your say

A big yellow chair is causing a stir outside the Midland Hotel.

The striking piece of furniture at the back of the hotel is becoming a popular resting place and a talking point for customers and passersby alike.

The giant seat is also environmentally-friendly because it was made out of plastic milk cartons. It measures 2.59 metres high by 1.9 metres wide, with a length of 2.05 metres and weight of nearly 312kg.

A total of 6,508 recycled cartons were used to create it and a further 711 were used to make an accompanying step.

Mark Needham, Midland general manager, said: “We like to implement environmental sustainability and awareness raising initiatives wherever we can.

“We are passionate about helping to maintain our local natural surroundings and protecting our local environment to ensure Morecambe and its surrounding areas always remain highly attractive destinations.

“That includes protection of our coastal ecosystems and sustainable fisheries management too.

“Using recycled plastic for durable outdoor furniture, as well as reminding people about the risks of damaging our oceans, is a positive step in the right direction.”

Chair distributors Rondeau Leisure have also praised the Midland Hotel as a great example of a venue that has done something about the plastic waste issue.

A Rondeau spokesman said the cartons would otherwise add to the landfill problem or find their way into the oceans.