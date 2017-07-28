PR firm increases focus with Lancaster city centre expansion

A PR firm has increased its focus on Lancaster with the establishment of a new office in the city.

Although the Limitless PR & Marketing headquarters are in Blackburn, the company operates by matching clients with specialist marketing companies from across Lancashire, many of which are in Lancaster and the bay area.

With more than 60 specialist companies on the books, the agency can provide integrated campaigns covering everything from market research and strategic consultancy to graphic design, digital marketing, event management and PR.

The company’s client list includes Lancashire’s largest legal firm, Forbes Solicitors, and BNI, the world’s largest networking organisation, as well as clients in a wide variety of sectors from both the north west and the south east.

Company director Greg Wilson said: “Lancaster has a very vibrant marketing agency scene, especially in digital, but also in design and PR.

“So increasing our presence here opens up fantastic opportunities for clients and our agency partners.

“By increasing our presence on Lancaster, we’re looking to draw the epicentre away from the traditional boundaries of Manchester, bringing it more onto the central route through the county.”